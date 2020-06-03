Hot and Steamy End to the Week

Temps are heating up! Highs today will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. You’ll probably notice an increase in some of the mugginess across the region as soon as you step out the door this morning. Dew points are in the 60s (anytime the dew point gets into the 60s, usually means you’ll be breaking a sweat without much effort) Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s through the weekend. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered storms arrive tomorrow night ahead of a cold front that will cross the area Saturday. Isolated to scattered storm chances will remain in the forecast through Sunday. Seasonable highs in the low 80s return early next week.

Today: Hot. High: 90 Wind: SW 7-10 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 70 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Thu: M. Sunny. High: 89 Wind: SW 6-8 mph

Thu PM: Showers/Storms. Low: 68 Wind: S 5-8 mph