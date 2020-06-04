Hot Stretch Continues

It will be another hot and sticky day as highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Scattered storms possible (if any develop – likely north of 85) A cold front will push through the region Saturday keeping isolated to scattered storm chances in the forecast through then with temps remaining above average. Slightly cooler early next week with temps in the low 80s. By mid-week, the remnants of Cristobal, which will likely make landfall along the Gulf coast (as of now tracks aligning over Louisiana, however, this could shift), will move into the Carolinas with widespread showers and storms beginning Wednesday.

Today: Hot and Steamy. High: 89 Wind: SW 3-8 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 68 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Fri: Chance Storms. High: 87 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Fri PM: Chance Storms. Low: 69 Wind: SW 5 mph