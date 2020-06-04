Wilson’s World: Learning More About Women’s Right to Vote with Zach the Historian’s Homeschool Lesson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today’s homeschool lesson of ‘This Week in American History’ with Zach Lemhouse, Historian with the Historical Center of York County takes a look at this week in history when Congress passed the 19th Amemdment. The 19th Amendment which was passed on this day June 4, 1919 and then ratified in 1920 finally guaranteed women the right to vote. The suffragettes’ fight for the right for women to vote was a long one and actually began before the Civil War.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.