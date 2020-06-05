Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — From food, to clothes and accessories there are plenty of black-owned businesses you can support in Charlotte.

Pretty Honest Candles – Founder Andrea says her candles are all natural soy and last longer than traditional candles. Some of the best sellers are lemon lavender, green tea & lemon grass and eucalyptus mint.

Popbar Charlotte – Offers customizable popsicles made from gelato, sorbet and yogurt. They have more than 50 flavors including mango, pineapple, strawberry ,raspberry and chocolate.

Rustic Aura – Specializes in hand made art, fashion and home decor items. Founder Natalie Chanel offers custom made earrings, headbands, coffee mugs and coasters.

A Lump of Sugar Children’s Boutique – All clothing and accessories are environmentally-friendly and well made. Owner Damonica Dockett says her mission is to have your “Lump of Sugar” dressed as the best version of themselves, while being comfortable!