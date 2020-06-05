Scattered Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Late Friday

Gearing up for more heat and humidity today as highs reach the mid to upper 80s ahead of an approaching cold front. Partly cloudy skies with a chance for more widespread storms for the late afternoon and evening. Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the high country. The ground is still saturated and any additional rainfall from today’s storms could lead to more flooding. It will remain hot for the start of the weekend with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storm chances remain in the forecast even into early next week. Temps will fall to seasonable highs by Monday with below average temps by mid-week. The remnants of Cristobal will move east into our region by Wednesday after a likely landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday in Louisiana.

Today: Storms Likely. High: 86 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Showers/Storms Likely. Low 69 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Sat: Hot. High: 90 Wind: W 3-6 mph

Sun: P. Sunny. High: 87 Wind: NE 5 mph