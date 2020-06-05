Wilson’s World: Taking Up a New Hobby to Help Relieve Stress and Tension

Jon Wilson,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –  A lot of serious stuff is going on right now causing major stress and tension for many people.  Wilson has a video visit with Rhiannon Fionn-Bowman who is a writer and major crochet enthusiast to get a tip on how to help relieve some of his stress.  Rhiannon uses crochet as a major stress reducer and relaxing technique.  She gave Wilson his first ever crochet class.  Check out the results!

You can follow Rhiannon on her Twitter account @RhiFionn.

 

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter  @WilsonsWorld,  Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.