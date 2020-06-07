Carolina Panthers End Partnership With CPI Security After CEO’s Comments Regarding Police Reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have ended their partnership with CPI Security following comments made by the security company’s CEO regarding the George Floyd protests.

In a response to an open letter calling for police reform, written to Charlotte city leaders by Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity, CPI Security founder and CEO, Ken Gill, made the following comments:

“Please spend your time in a more productive way. I challenge your statistics,” Gill wrote in his emailed reply to Millares, a screenshot of which was posted to the organization’s website. “A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

In response, the Panthers decided to severe ties with CPI Security.

Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 7, 2020

Gill has since apologized for his comments.