Carolina Panthers End Partnership With CPI Security After CEO’s Comments Regarding Police Reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have ended their partnership with CPI Security following comments made by the security company’s CEO regarding the George Floyd protests.
In a response to an open letter calling for police reform, written to Charlotte city leaders by Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity, CPI Security founder and CEO, Ken Gill, made the following comments:
“Please spend your time in a more productive way. I challenge your statistics,” Gill wrote in his emailed reply to Millares, a screenshot of which was posted to the organization’s website. “A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”
In response, the Panthers decided to severe ties with CPI Security.
Gill has since apologized for his comments.