Charlotte Student’s ‘Justice Rock’ Vandalized, Classmates, Community Rally To Support Message Of Peace

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte student called it a symbol of justice, one she wanted to share with the world. Then, someone vandalized it, and that symbol took on a whole other meaning.

Kayden Hunt, a recent graduate of Ardrey Kell High School, designed a ‘Rock for Justice’ at her school’s campus. She felt compelled to do something to take a stand against the injustices in the country. Then, days later, vandals struck. Defacing all her hard work, but not her passion. Monday, her friends, classmates, parents, and teachers helped re-design the rock. Placing their own special hand prints as message as part of the new design.

That message — ‘Hate will never win’.

“There’s so much love that the community has that people have donated in the biggest of ways, in the smallest of ways that have helped create this today and it really has made me feel a thousand times better,” says

Kayden Hunt, Ardrey Kell High graduate.

Hunt says Lowe’s donated the paint for the rock. McAlisters donated a box of gloves.