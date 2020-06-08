CMPD: Two South Charlotte Homicide Suspects Located In Arkansas

The Latest:

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged two suspects for their involvement in the murder of Oscar Steele, who was found shot in a South Charlotte parking lot.

According to police, after a continued investigation detectives identified 22-year-old Kareem Johnson and 20-year-old Karnell Lawrence as suspects and sought warrants for their arrests.

Warrants were issued charging Johnson for murder and Lawrence for accessory after the fact to murder following the investigation, police say. The CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) began working to locate and arrest them, which led to the arrest of both suspects in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Both suspects are pending extradition back to North Carolina.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (6/3/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man who had been shot in a south Charlotte parking lot.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service to Oak Arbor Lane on Wednesday around 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, that has been identified as 31-year-old Oscar Steele, with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.