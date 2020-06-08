NCHSAA To Allow Sports To Resume On June 15 With Phased Approach

The Latest:

The North Carolina High School Athletics Association has announced its decision to lift its current dead period on June 15 and allow sports to resume.

According to a news release, the NCHSAA Board of Directors met via the ZOOM platform on Friday morning, June 5, to discuss the latest updates from Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services, to guide member schools regarding summer activities.

With guidance of health officials the NCHSAA will have a phased approach with the gradual reopening of high school athletic activities.

Phase One contains a set of General Requirements that apply across all sports, with specific requirements for each sport. Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the coming weeks in consultation with state leaders.

In addition to approving these guidelines, the NCHSAA Board of Directors kept in place the June 29 – July 5 Dead Period. However, for this summer only, Board Members approved the elimination of the NCHSAA Dead Period scheduled for the week of the NC Coaches Association Clinic, Monday, July 20 – July 26. Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must not be required and cannot be a prerequisite for “making” a team.

Original Story (3/12/20):

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletics Association has announced its decision to postpone the men’s and women’s basketball state championships. This comes quickly after their original plan to close the championship games to fans.

Due to the threat from COVID-19, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely. “As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. The Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, through Monday, April 6th, 2020. The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices, and contests.

The State Championship games were originally scheduled to air on WCCB Charlotte’s CW and Antenna TV.