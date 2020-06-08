Pedestrian Seriously Injured In North Charlotte Hit-And-Run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in an investigation into a North Charlotte hit-and-run that left a victim seriously injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to a check-the-welfare call on Beatties Ford Road near McAllister Drive, where the incident happened, around 11 p.m. and upon arrival they found evidence of three separate vehicle crashes that had occurred and a pedestrian in the roadway, police say.

After an initial investigation it was revealed that a 2014 Dodge Avenger, driven by James Junior-Grant Brooks II, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Beatties Ford Road when it struck the rear of a Honda CRV that was moving in the same direction. As a result of the crash, the two vehicles became attached. James Brooks exited the Dodge Avenger and began running from the scene, south on Beatties Ford Road.

The driver of the Honda steered right to separate the two vehicles, and the unoccupied Dodge continued traveling south. It crossed into the northbound lanes before striking a Chrysler Aspen that was traveling north on Beatties Ford Road. Brooks then jumped onto the hood of a blue sedan, that possible may be a Volkswagen Passat, that was traveling north. He then rode the hood of that car back to the 3400 block of Beatties Ford before falling off and being struck by that vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

The victim was transported by MEDIC to the hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.