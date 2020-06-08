Wilson’s World: Checking in With Second Harvest Food Bank After the WCCB Music for Meals Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Last month’s “Music for Meals: A Carolina Together Event for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” was a success in raising funds for Second Harvest. Wilson checked in with Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to see how things are going since the virtual concert.

Second Harvest continues to pack boxes and supporting the community with food and can always need more donations for the food bank. Find out how you can support and donate to Second Harvest at their website secondharvestmetrolina.org. Second Harvest Food serves a total of 24 counties, 14 in N.C. and 10 in S.C.

If you didn’t catch the Music for Meals event that aired on WCCB-TV last month (or you would like to watch it again) you can still view it on our website and you can still donate as well…just click HERE

