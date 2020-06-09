CATS to Distribute Free Cloth Face Masks to Riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — On Wednesday, June 10th, CATS will make 16,000 cloth face masks available to transit riders. Mask distribution will begin at 11:00 AM and will occur at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) located at 310 East Trade Street. Transit riders can pick up a mask from two locations: the arena side of the light rail platform and the 4th Street plaza of the CTC.

