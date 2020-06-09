Missing 77-Year-Old Matthews Man Safely Located

The Latest:

According to Matthews Police, missing 77-year-old Matthews man has been located and reunited with his family.

George Kallam has been announced to be safe, police say.

Original Story (6/8/20):

MATTHEWS, N.C. –A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 77-year-old George Harrison Kallam. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, officials say.

Matthews Police say Kallam was last seen walking westbound on Monroe Road from the QT gas station located on the same road on Sunday, June 7, around 5:15 p.m.

He is described as a white male, wearing a brown shirt, khaki pants, a Carolina Panthers ball cap and tennis shoes.

Please call 911 immediately if you have seen him.