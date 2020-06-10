As Speculation of New RNC Host City Grows; Meck County Republicans Hope To Hold On to Some of The Event

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Republican National Convention speculation continues as Jacksonville, Florida emerges as a possible new host city for the event.

The Washington Post reporting the move has been decided, but GOP leaders dispute that saying no final decisions have been made.

The search has been ongoing since North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he could not guarantee a full capacity event with no facemasks at the end of August.

“At this point, we are confident and hopeful that we can salvage this convention in Charlotte,” said Sarah Reidy-Jones, the Mecklenburg county GOP Vice-Chair.

She says there is still a lot of enthusiasm for a Charlotte convention.

“People were excited about it. People wanted a republican presence in uptown, which is somewhere we’ve never gone before with the county party,” said Reidy-Jones.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Jacksonville, Florida had moved to the top of the shortlist of places where the convention could be held.

“Jacksonville would make sense and having it in a red state with a red local government makes a difference as well,” said Reidy-Jones.

She can’t confirm the move. A spokesperson with the GOP Convention Committee sent a letter saying in part, “Several cities are still being considered. No final decision has been made.”

Nearly 12,000 people have signed a petition to keep the event out of Jacksonville.

After a disagreement with Governor Cooper over crowd size and mask requirements last week, GOP Convention Chair Ronna McDaniel said the business portion of the event would be held in Charlotte, with the acceptance speech held elsewhere.

The city of Charlotte responded to the Jacksonville speculation today, calling for immediate discussions and that,“the City of Charlotte remains willing to work in good faith to complete its contractual obligations under the terms of the two Convention agreements.”

“I think it’s still a level of cautious optimism that we can still salvage this,” said Reidy-Jones.