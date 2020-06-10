Eat & Play Event At BB&T Ballpark

The Charlotte Knights are offering an Eat & Play Day at BB&T Ballpark.

Dinner at the Ballpark:

Enjoy dinner outside with the best view in Charlotte. They will have ballpark favorites and ice-cold beer, along with music, trivia, and cornhole.

There is a $10 restaurant reservation fee per person. Your $10 restaurant reservation will be used as food and drink credit when you arrive at the ballpark to use towards your purchase.

Here is the menu:

Popcorn | Peanuts – $2.00

Nachos – $4.00

Chopped Garden Salad – $5.00

Italian Vinaigrette

Wings – $6.00

Choice of BBQ or Buffalo

Sahlen’s Hot Dog – $4.00

add a side for $2.00

Cheesburger – $6.00

add a side for $2.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich – $7.00

add a side for $2.00

Creamy Chopped Slaw – $2.50

Mac & Cheese – $3.00

Assorted Potato Chips – $2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie – $1.00

Assorted Pepsi Products – $3.00

16oz Domestic Beer – $4.00 | 16oz Craft Beer – $5.50

Barefoot Wine – $6.00 | Cupcake Wine – $8.00

Play at BB&T Ballpark:

Play on the Field:

Experience the ballpark like a Charlotte Knight with on-field batting practice. Bring your friends and family to hit at home plate, and the Knights will provide all the equipment you need. You’ll also have access to the Knights dugout and outfield.

To book, please contact Yogi Brewington at 704-274-8215 or yogib@charlotteknights.com.

Play Disc Golf:

This sweet experience puts you on the field to play nine holes of disc golf. Plus, you’ll receive a free Charlotte Knights disc.

Cold beverages will be available on the course.

To reserve disc golf, CLICK HERE.

There must be no more than 3 people in your party per hold and one name per reservation.