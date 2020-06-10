Officials: Runaway Lincoln County Teen Located

The Latest:

According to Lincoln County deputies, a runaway 15-year-old teen has been located and returned to her family.

Ameria Moss was found on Tuesday, June 9, at a residence on Cobb Street by Lincolnton Police. The teen was then turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and was returned to the custody of her mother.

Original Story (6/9/20):

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old teen.

According to a news release, Ameria Mercadez Moss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 1 when her mother dropped her off at a friend’s apartment on Story Woods Road in Lincolnton.

Ameria’s mother told Detective J. Talbot that she had spoken with her daughter several times but does not know where she is located.

Detectives say Ameria has been described as a white girl, five feet and one inch tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes and has two lip piercings on her lower lip. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and pink slide on shoes.

Anyone with information on Ameria’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.