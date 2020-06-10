Local Artists Install Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Uptown Charlotte

1/42

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of local Charlotte artists installed a Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte Tuesday. This art project comes after the worldwide upset of George Floyd’s death due to police brutality, the 11th night of protests for Charlotte and multiple other major cities implementing similar mural concepts including Raleigh and D.C.

Here’s an accompanying flyover video of the mural by Alex Orellana. pic.twitter.com/RnhxshbL4Z — Queen City Nerve (@queencitynerve) June 10, 2020

An aerial view of the completed piece was posted by The Queen City Nerve and taken by photographer Alex Orellana. (Click to see the Twitter post in the mobile app).

The Charlotte street mural is a collaboration between local artists, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth and BLKMRKTCLT.

Each individual artist has designed a letter in the message that is located on Tryon Street, between Third and Fourth streets.

A large group of artist's are painting #BlackLivesMatter across Tryon St. in uptown Charlotte. Each individual artist has designed a letter in the message. #BLM #WCCB #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/U6WuNyTBZ0 — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) June 9, 2020

The following artists are participating in the Charlotte street mural:

For more information about these community organizations, follow them on social media: the City of Charlotte, @CLTgov; Charlotte is Creative, @CLTisCreative; Brand the Moth, @brand_the_moth; and BLKMRKTCLT, @blkmrktclt.