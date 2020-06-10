Scattered to Widespread Storms Ahead of Cold Front

Mild and muggy start with temps in the 60s and 70s across the region. It will be another steamy day with temps reaching the mid-70s for the mountains and upper 80s across Piedmont (feeling like the 90s with humidity). Scattered storms ahead of this slow-moving cold front. A few stronger storms are possible with isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. A cold front will move through the region late tonight into Thursday with rain and storms wrapping up late Thursday. Pleasant Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the mid-80s. Unsettled weather returns Sunday.

Today: Steamy. PM Storms. High: 88 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Low: 73 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Thu: Showers/Storms. High: 86 Wind: SW 6-8 mph

Thu PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 67 Wind: SE 6-8 mph