The Snark: One Fiancé’s Obsession, a One Stop Boob Shop, and Hollywood’s Covid Sex Scenes

No surprise on Part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé:Before the 90 Days The Couples Tell All when we check in on David and Lana…who by the way didn’t show because she can’t use the phone because of her nails. And find out that David is 1,000% and $300,000 dumber than we thought.

On Botched! a patient chooses a boob job and a teeth cleaning as part of the combo special in a one stop shop.

Hollywood is finally opening back up for production. This should make Pat Sajak happy. But due to the social distancing guidelines some of the TV show sex scenes might look a little different.

