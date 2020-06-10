Wilson’s World: Meeting Charlotte the Koala at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Who doesn’t love a cute and cuddly koala? Milo Anderson of the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, S.C. and his furry koala friend Charlotte were Wilson’s first virtual visit this morning. Milo explained some of the myths and misinformation surrounding this furry little marsupial while three year old Charlotte had a lot of fun hamming it up for the camera.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org.

