Area Home Improvement Company Commits $40,000 To Area Food Banks

BELMONT, N.C. (News Release) – Over the last two months, Dry Pro Foundation & Crawlspace Specialists donated $20,000 to area food banks and has committed to matching donations up to an additional $20,000 through the end of June during their Dry Pro Cares campaign. However, their efforts go beyond cash donations; Dry Pro is taking their goal over the top helping feed area families in need by hosting a food drive on Friday, June 12, 12 pm – 2 pm. The food drive will take place at their corporate headquarters, 130 Performance Drive, Belmont, NC.

Participants who donate a minimum of three non-perishable food items will receive a free lunch from local Chef Kenny. Additional plates can be purchased with a $10 donation to one of the partnering groups. All donations benefit the following nonprofit partners: Bread Inc., Community Relief Organization, and the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

As a company, Dry Pro’s mission is “We Change Lives” which ignited their Dry Pro Cares campaign as a commitment to serve the community in times of need. During COVID 19, the focus was to ensure area families did not go hungry. President and Founder, Ron Weatherly, stands behind his commitment to his staff and the communities they serve. The Dry Pro Cares Food Drive on Friday, June 12 presents another opportunity to change lives.