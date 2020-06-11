Garth Brooks Concert Coming To Kings Mountain Drive-In Theater

1/3

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Garth Brooks, who recently rescheduled his upcoming tour to later this year, has announced a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, which will include a local Kings Mountain location.

Theaters are expected to begin announcing on Monday, June 15 but Hounds Drive-In took to Facebook to spread the exciting news.

Hounds Drive-In made the following statement on their social media account:

Yes!!!! If you was watching Good Morning America this morning you heard correct.

Garth Brooks will be doing a special concert from Nashville for Hounds Drive-in that will be live on the screens.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once in a lifetime experience, a news release stated. The concert is expected to be the largest one night show to play at outdoor theaters across Canada and the United States.

The concert will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 6 p.m. and will be rain or shine.

The admission ticket price will be $100 per car or truck and is all inclusive. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19th via Ticketmaster.

The exclusive concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates, according to a news release from Encore Live, the event host.