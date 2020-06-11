Statue Of Former Carolina Panthers’ Owner Jerry Richardson Removed From Bank Of America Stadium

1/7

*Photo credit: Mike Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The statue of former Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson is being removed from Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers released this statement on Twitter:

The Carolina Panthers released this statement on Twitter:

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

Currently, South Graham Street is closed between West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Mint Street so crews can remove the statue. The Charlotte Department of Transportation says the road is expected to reopen by 8pm.

CLOSURE ALERT: South Graham St is closed between West Martin Luther King Junior Blvd and South Mint St for construction and is expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m. this evening. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/4svjQht51I — Charlotte DOT (@CharlotteDOT) June 10, 2020

Richardson founded the Panthers in 1993 and the statue was given to him in 2016 as a present for his 80th birthday.

Richardson sold the football organization to David Tepper in 2018 following an NFL investigation into multiple accusations of workplace misconduct. The NFL fined Richardson $2.5 million after their investigation. The NFL says the investigation found substantiated claims of sexual and racial misconduct.

Learn more about the investigation into Richardson for workplace misconduct and the fines he received by the NFL by clicking HERE.