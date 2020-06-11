Statue Of Former Carolina Panthers’ Owner Jerry Richardson Removed From Bank Of America Stadium
*Photo credit: Mike Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The statue of former Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson is being removed from Bank of America Stadium.
The Carolina Panthers released this statement on Twitter:
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”
Currently, South Graham Street is closed between West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Mint Street so crews can remove the statue. The Charlotte Department of Transportation says the road is expected to reopen by 8pm.
Richardson founded the Panthers in 1993 and the statue was given to him in 2016 as a present for his 80th birthday.
Richardson sold the football organization to David Tepper in 2018 following an NFL investigation into multiple accusations of workplace misconduct. The NFL fined Richardson $2.5 million after their investigation. The NFL says the investigation found substantiated claims of sexual and racial misconduct.
Learn more about the investigation into Richardson for workplace misconduct and the fines he received by the NFL by clicking HERE.