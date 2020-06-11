The Snark: Old Men and the Fiancé, a Lost Yacht Stewardess, Sad News for Coachella Fans, and Decoding Space Signals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On the season premiere 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way we meet 26 year old Brittany who spills the beans on her strange dating history with older men…way, way, way older men, and her past marriage that she forgot all about…maybe because her husband got deported?

Stewardess Jessica on Below Deck Mediterranean needs a floorplan for her way around the yacht.

Sad news for models and influencers…Coachella and Stagecoach have been cancelled.

Mysterious signals from outer space are looking for that 3rd caller.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.