The Mother Of A Man Shot And Killed By A CMPD Officer Is Suing The City Of Charlotte And The Officer That Shot Him

CHARLOTTE, NC. — It’s been a long road for the Franklin family since losing their loved one. 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin was a father and a son. He was also a cousin to Kinard Barnett.

“For his mother and his kids and his family, as much community support, as much prayer throughout this process.There can’t be enough because like I said, I wouldn’t want this on my worst enemy,” says Barnett.

CMPD Officer Wende Kerl shot and killed Danquirs Franklin on March 25th, 2019. It happened in the Burger King parking lot on Beatties Ford Road. Now, Franklin’s mother is suing the city of Charlotte and Officer Kerl.

“This has been a process for the family. I think that today is just another one of the moments of reliving and dealing with what happened to a family member.”

The civil lawsuit filed Thursday night is for wrongful death and violation of Franklin’s fourth amendment rights.

The lawsuit states Officer Kerl’s “conduct exceeded the scope of her lawful authority, was intentional and exhibited willful and wanton and reckless disregard for Franklin’s rights and safety – killing him for following her instructions.”

It also alleges negligent training by the city of Charlotte and CMPD. Saying Kerl’s actions amount to assault and battery.

The family is seeking a jury trial and to be awarded damages for the alleged wrongdoing.

CMPD cleared Kerl, saying she did not violate department policies. The Citizens Review Board unanimously voted Chief Kerr Putney erred with that decision. The city manager ultimately sided with CMPD.

“We are talking about real people. These are not story lines. As we continue to evolve as a society having conversations, people do have the opportunity to ask the question of why did the Citizens Review Board rule against the police in this case?”

CMPD says out of respect for the judicial process, the department won’t comment on pending litigation.

The city of Charlotte spokesperson says they have received the lawsuit and are reviewing it, but have no additional comment.

View the full lawsuit here.