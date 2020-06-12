The Snark: Bella Twins Gender Reveal, A Sperm Donor Competition, Social Distancing at the Movies, and More!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On the season finale of Total Bellas there’s drama as Nicole gets Brie to change her mind abut learning the gender of her second baby. Brie’s husband Bryan points out that Nicole can convince her to do just about anything.



A bizarre new reality competition Labor of Love has a group of men competing to be a woman’s sperm donor and if she falls in love that’s a plus, but she’s definitely getting a baby.

With new movies set to hit theaters soon and social distancing being a top priority, tickets prices could see a jump.

