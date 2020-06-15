One Person Killed In Single-Car Crash On Queen City Drive In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a man died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was injured, according to a news release.

The accident happened on June 14th just before 8:30pm on Queen City Drive in west Charlotte. Police say the driver of a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero, Misael Isaias Domingo-Perez, was traveling east on Queen City Drive at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crossed the center, double-yellow line and ran off the left side of the roadway.

Police say Domingo-Perez swerved back to the right where he began to skid sideways and off the right side of the roadway, ultimately striking a tree. First responders pronounced Domingo-Perez dead on the scene.

Police believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to a news release. Detectives say alcohol use by the driver is also suspected.

No other vehicles were involved. The investigation is ongoing and active. Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.