1/3 Tanker Into Building 3 Photo Credit Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue

2/3 Tanker Into Building 2 Photo Credit Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue

3/3 Tanker Into Building Photo Credit Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue





BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue says no one was injured after a tanker crashed through Spangler Hall on the campus of Gardner Webb University.

The incident happened just after 8am Monday morning. The semi was partially in the structure and was leaking fuel.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the accident.