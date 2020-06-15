The Snark: Another 90 Day Fiancé Show, Arrow’s Crappy Neighbor, Problems for NY Philharmonic, Convenient Life Insurance, and Spellchecking Names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On the season premiere of the millionth version of the never ending 90 day Fiancé franchise, 90 day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? we see something we really didn’t need to see thanks to Angela. And then we check out Larissa who is getting dating advice from someone who believes in the “those who can’t do, teach” saying.

Thanks to a crappy altercation with a neighbor over construction Arrow star Stephen Amell will be cleaning more than leaves out of his gutters.

The New York Philharmonic is having financial problems. But not worry, they have a plan.

Japanese 7-Eleven stores will selling life insurance to their customers. Reasons this may be a good idea…Just a question, can we pay at the pump?

And a lesson on how to spell the names of our Rising co-hosts…might be something good to check out for next time you send Derek some hate email!

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.