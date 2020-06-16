Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital Named a “Best Children’s Hospital” for 13th Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – For the 13th consecutive year, Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital has been recognized as one of the best places to care for children in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. This year, the hospital received the most rankings in its history and remains the only children’s hospital in Charlotte to be given this distinction.

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are considered the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. They are compiled from key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as reputation, patient and family satisfaction, patient safety and outcomes, infection prevention, and compliance with best practices.

The eight specialties that Levine Children’s Hospital received a top 50 ranking in are:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology (first-time ranking)

“Since the inception of Levine Children’s Hospital in 2007, we remain committed to providing the highest quality care in the most compassionate way to the families who come through our doors,” said Stacy Nicholson, MD, MPH, president of Atrium Health Levine Children’s. “We know being close to loved ones is critical for the health and recovery of children and we offer access to highly specialized care without ever having to leave Charlotte.”

There is a culture of collaboration between the medical teams at Levine Children’s Hospital and the local communities, with a shared vision to expand and improve the care available to patients. Over the past several years, noteworthy examples of this partnership in action, as well as recognition for outstanding clinical care, include:

Successful recruitment of internationally renowned physicians, including Dr. Giselle Sholler, who will be joining Levine Children’s as the chair of The Isabella Santos Foundation Rare and Solid Tumor Program in September 2020, and Dr. Daniel Bonthius, a researcher in developmental brain disorders and the medical director of the division of child neurology.

One of a handful of sites nationwide with the ability to turn computer models into three-dimensional replicas of children’s hearts.

The largest pediatric gastroenterology team in North Carolina and the only team in the Carolinas to perform motility studies for children whose digestive systems have lost muscle coordination.

Home to the largest and busiest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) between Atlanta and Washington, DC.

Establishment of the region’s first and only Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence to expand access to cutting edge clinical trials and research.

With four Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates (CNSA) neurosurgeons specializing in pediatrics– the largest team on the East Coast outside of Boston – this is a distinct advantage for our patients.

Enhanced patient care and improved orthopedic surgical outcomes from the combined expertise of surgeons from Levine Children’s and OrthoCarolina.

Official accreditation by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“It has been a challenging year for Levine Children’s Hospital as we have had to learn how to navigate care for our patients, along with their families, during an unprecedented global pandemic,” said Callie Dobbins, facility executive, Levine Children’s Hospital. “Despite all the challenges, we have proven we are prepared for and can handle anything that comes our way. Recognition by U.S. News & World Report deeming us among the best in the nation cements our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our patients and teammates.”

In addition to more than 30 specialty clinical programs, the families cared for by Atrium Health Levine Children’s have access to an entire network of children’s services, including: urgent care, hospitals, emergency departments, and the area’s only Level I pediatric trauma center in the region. With over 150 pediatricians across North and South Carolina, families across the region have immediate access to best in class primary care with a direct line to Levine Children’s Hospital should a child need the specialized level of care available there.

To learn more about the Levine Children’s Hospital rankings, please visit levinechildrens.org/usnews. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure and patient volume, availability of programs for particular illnesses and conditions, and for the full rankings, visit Best Children’s Hospitals.

Levine Children’s Hospital is setting the national standard with innovative safety measures so that each family treated by our pediatric experts feels comfortable and confident with each visit. See what Atrium Health is doing to keep our community COVID-Safe.