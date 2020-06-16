More Airlines Move To Ban Booze On Flights To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Airlines are preparing to ban booze on flights in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. American Airlines will limit alcohol and food service depending on the length and duration of the flight, according to CNN. Delta on the other hand, has banned it all together.

The prohibition is an effort to reduce physical touch between employees and customers.

