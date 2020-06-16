The Snark: Scary Drag Queens, Haunted Housewives, a Tell All on Meghan, Happy Old People, and the Dalai Lama’s Album
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
An ode to Hannibal Lecter from a queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has another queen freaked out…with good reason.
As if a normal episode of watching the battling The Real Housewives of New York City isn’t haunting enough, we go with them inside a haunted house…and they just might have found aa new show sponsor.
A new book is spilling the beans on the young Meghan Markle.
And as a reminder to you Derek….when you get old, you can do any dang thing you want…
The Dalai Lama will be releasing his first album…should be very comforting.
