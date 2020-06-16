Troopers: Person Dies Several Days After Three-Vehicle Wreck In York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Troopers say a person has died from the injuries they sustained in a three-vehicle wreck near Rock Hill.

The accident happened on June 10th just before 12:30pm on Highway 5 at Eastview Road. Troopers say 82-year-old Levy Riley of Rock Hill was traveling west on Highway 5 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Eastview Road.

Troopers say Riley’s vehicle struck a 2015 Nissan 4-door sedan that was traveling east bound on Eastview Road. The Nissan then collided with a dump truck that was stopped at a red light on Eastview Road at Highway 5.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by EMS to a local hospital but died a few days later from their injuries, according to Troopers. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

Riley was also injured in the accident. The driver of the dump truck was no injured in the accident. There is no word if charges will be filed. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.