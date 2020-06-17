CMPD Animal Care and Control Looking For Volunteers And Donations During Foster A Pet Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — June is foster a pet month and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) is celebrating everyone in the community that has fostered an ACC adoptable pet during the past few months. Animals that are awaiting their forever homes flourish in foster homes as opposed to being housed in a shelter environment. The goal of CMPD Animal Care & Control is to place as many adoptable pets in foster homes as possible. This helps keep their stress levels to a minimum, reduces their chance of becoming sick, and offers them the best setting to relax, be socialized, and spoiled while they wait for their new family.

If you are considering adding a furry family member to your home, there is no better way to test it out than to sign up to be a foster home. This gives you the opportunity to see how your lifestyle and having a pet work. This also gives the shelter staff at CMPD AC&C great information about the pet that they wouldn’t know while it was housed in a shelter environment. They then use this information to help find the best-suited home for the pet.

Love kittens?

Consider fostering a mom and babies, orphan kittens who need to be bottle-fed, or kittens that just need to reach a certain weight so they can be placed for adoption. If you would like more information on the ACC foster program click here.

Doodles, not Poodles!

CMPD Animal Care & Control’s recent Doodles for Dollars promotion was a huge success! Generous donations from these “Pawcassos” totaled nearly $2,000. The money will be used to support shelter programs.

If you missed the chance to donate to the doodle’s promotion, donating needed supplies are always a great way to support the animals.

You can donate needed supplies by visiting the ACC Amazon wish list, select an item(s) to purchase, and hit a few buttons and it will be on its way to the ACC shelter.

Wish lists include: