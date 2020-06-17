Cool and Cloudy with More Wet Weather on the Way

Waking up to some patchy fog and another cool, drizzly start with showers across the region. Highs yesterday did not get out of the low 60s (breaking that 55-year-old minimum high record! Only got to 61) Today will be slightly warmer but still significantly cooler than average with highs only reaching the low 70s. The unsettled pattern holds through the end of the week with an approaching boundary. Temps will warm to the mid-80s by Friday with higher storm chances. This weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s, but looking sunny and mainly dry for any outdoor Father’s Day plans.

Today: Chance Showers. High: 70 Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Cool. Low: 60 Wind: N 5 mph

Thu: Storms. High: 80 Wind: Calm

Thu PM: Chance Storms. Low: 64 Wind: Calm