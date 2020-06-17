Police Make Arrest In West Charlotte Murder That Happened In March

Caryn Little,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they arrested a man for the murder of Brianna Stephenson in west Charlotte.

Christopher Chisolm has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Christopher Chisolm

Police say Chisolm shot Stephenson and Jaquavious Royster at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive on March 8, 2020.  Stephenson died a day later from her injuries.

Police say both Stephenson and Royster were inside a Hyundai Sonata and were stopped at the intersection when Chisolm, who was in another vehicle, shot them.

No other details have been released at this time.