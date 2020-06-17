Police Make Arrest In West Charlotte Murder That Happened In March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they arrested a man for the murder of Brianna Stephenson in west Charlotte.

Christopher Chisolm has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Police say Chisolm shot Stephenson and Jaquavious Royster at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive on March 8, 2020. Stephenson died a day later from her injuries.

Police say both Stephenson and Royster were inside a Hyundai Sonata and were stopped at the intersection when Chisolm, who was in another vehicle, shot them.

No other details have been released at this time.