Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers say a person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chester County.

The time of the crash is unknown but Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was traveling south on Ashford Road near Mountain Lake Road, which is approximately three miles from the town of Chester, when the driver went of the left side of the road, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Troopers. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.