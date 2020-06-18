Atrium Health Opens New Emergency Care Facility on Providence Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Atrium Health is proud to better serve the communities in South Mecklenburg and Union County by opening a new Emergency Department on Tuesday, June 23. This new emergency care facility, Atrium Health Providence, is located at the intersection of Providence Road and Ardrey Kell Road, with convenient access from I-485 and is across from the Waverly Shopping Center. It is fully equipped with advanced emergency care resources and expert healthcare providers, bringing Atrium Health’s well-known clinical excellence to a growing area in need of additional access to emergency medicine.

The standalone facility features state-of-the-art technology and board-certified emergency medicine staff trained to deliver high-quality, immediate care for a range of urgent medical needs, from broken bones and severe cuts to heart attacks and strokes. It’s conveniently located near many rapidly growing neighborhoods and is near exit 57 off I-485.

“This is an exciting time. We’ve been looking forward to being able to bring this type of exceptional emergency care to the residents of South Mecklenburg and Union County,” said Alicia Campbell, facility executive of Atrium Health Pineville. “We are thrilled to introduce a team of highly-qualified healthcare providers, working in one of Atrium Health’s newest healthcare facilities with COVID-Safe standards in place, to meet an immediate need for the growing communities in this area.”

This free-standing model has several advantages for patients, including:

Shorter wait times

Bedside registration for convenience and privacy

Advanced diagnostic imaging services, including the most up-to-date CT scanner, digital X-ray and ultrasound

Doctors who are board-certified in emergency medicine and an emergency-trained care team

On-call medical specialists available for consultation

Easy access from I-485 and desirable location across from Waverly Shopping Center

Convenient parking close to the front door

Atrium Health Providence has direct access to Atrium Health Pineville and the advanced trauma services and resources at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, which was recently re-verified as Charlotte’s only Level I Trauma Center. A Level I Trauma Center is an achievement that recognizes Atrium Health’s dedication to providing the highest level of comprehensive care for critically injured patients in Charlotte, and patients should expect the same commitment and approach to emergency medicine at Atrium Health’s newest freestanding emergency department.

In the event additional emergency care is needed, immediate contact to Atrium Health Pineville or Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is coordinated through Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air. MedCenter Air has a dedicated team available for all modes of transportation, including ambulances and helicopters. The highly experienced and specialized transport team members have some of the most advanced training in the nation and are well equipped to care for the sickest of patients needing life-saving support.

“This new emergency department is another testament to our commitment to make a substantial investment in the healthcare of the families who live in South Mecklenburg and Union County,” said Mike Lutes, senior vice president, South Market at Atrium Health. “This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in recent years and it is our responsibility and honor to bring unparalleled care to the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Atrium Health Providence will also adhere strictly to system-wide COVID-Safe standards, such as rigorous cleaning protocols, advanced screening processes, social distancing regulations in waiting rooms, and separate areas for those suspected of having COVID-19. These standards have been put in place to ensure the facility is as safe as possible for all those that need to come in for care. People experiencing a medical emergency should not delay care out of fear of COVID-19.

