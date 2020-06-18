Warming Up with the Return of Scattered Storms

A few light showers and patchy fog this morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Highs will reach the upper 70s with a few pops of thunder this afternoon. An approaching cold front will keep things a bit more unsettled into the weekend. Temps will reach the mid-80s for the start of the weekend with rain and storm chances through Saturday morning. Father’s Day will bring more heat and humidity, but also a bit more sunshine! Highs will top out in the low 90s, but rain chances will remain low. Hot and humid for early next week as highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Today: Chance storms. High: 79 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Tonight: Showers/Chance Storms. Low: 65 Wind: S 5 mph

Fri: Storms. High: 83 Wind: Calm

Fri PM: Showers. Low: 66 Wind: Calm