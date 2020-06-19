Joe Brady, Teddy Bridgewater Connection Paying Early Dividends For Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are still relegated to meeting virtually, but they’re making the most of their time together.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady spoke with the media on Thursday via Zoom and said he is happy with how the installation of the offense is going.

Brady says they have not installed the entire system yet. One key component to the offense next season will be Teddy Bridgewater. The quarterback and coach have a great relationship from their time spent together with the Saints.