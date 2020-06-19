Last of the Storms; Heating Up for the Weekend

Showers and storms back in the forecast today as this unsettled pattern continues for just a little while longer. Heavy, training rain overnight lead to flash flooding in the foothills. More scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast today as highs reach the mid-80s. A cold front will cross the region tomorrow clearing this pesky pattern that has been dominating our weather all week. A few more storms possible Saturday with another day in the 80s before sunshine and drier weather returns – just in time for those outdoor Father’s Day plans. Temps will reach the low 90s on Sunday with just an isolated storm chance into earl next week. Expect temps to remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the middle of next week.

Today: Scattered Storms. High: 83 Wind: Calm

Tonight: More storms. Low: 66 Wind: Calm

Sat: Last of the storms. High: 85 Wind: NW 5 mph

Sun: Sunny. High: 90 Wind: W 5 mph