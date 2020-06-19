Town Of Cornelius Transitioning To New Solid Waste Provider July 1st

CORNELIAN, N.C. — The Town of Cornelius will have a new solid waste provider beginning Wednesday, July 1st, 2020.

Waste Pro, the new contractor, already provides solid waste services for many area municipalities including, Davidson, Harrisburg, Concord, Belmont, and Monroe.

Cornelius residents should not see a significant difference in service:

Collections days will remain the same;

Residents will continue to use the same carts;

Yard Waste will still be collected weekly with the same schedule and yard waste specifications; and

Recycling will still be collected every other week, and the collection week will remain the same. Residents should “recycle right” and only put these items in the bin.

Cornelius officials say Waste Pro drivers are spending time in Cornelius learning the routes.

Residents are encouraged to be patient with missed pick ups in the first few weeks as drivers become more familiar with the routes.

Missed pick ups or damaged carts should be reported to Waste Pro at 704-317-2980 or online via Waste Pro’s TracEZ Portal.

Residents currently paying Republic Services for additional carts must contact Republic to cancel this service at 1-800-238-2583 by Tuesday, June 30. Those who still require additional carts can request them through Waste Pro by calling 704-317-2980.

For additional information, residents may contact Town Hall at TownofCornelius@cornelius.org or 704-892-6031.