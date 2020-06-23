Best of Snark: Checking Back in with 90 Day Fiances, Batwoman, a Frozen Explosion, Fun Foods, an Entertaining Funeral, and a Checking out a Ding-a-Ling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Checked in with Usman before his wedding on 90 Day Fiancé when he officially asked his fiancé Lisa a very important question.

Ruby Rose left Batwoman…and Derek figured out why.

An ice cream factory in Kentucky caused more than lactose intolerance.

Celebrated Quiche Lorraine Day.

A theater owner in Italy knew how to throw a funeral.

Looking back on one special audition song for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.