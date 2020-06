1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department has closed part of a road in Huntersville due to a large fire Wednesday morning.

Statesville Road, between Hambright Road and Verhoeff Drive, closed due to a fire that broke out before 8 a.m. at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center, firefighters say.

We have closed Statesville Road between Hambright Road and Verhoeff Drive as we work a large fire at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center. Avoid the area. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/uC1s7xDxiD — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 24, 2020

Huntersville firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire but are asking drivers to avoid the area.