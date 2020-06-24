Oregon County Exempts Non-White Residents From Mask Mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Non-white residents in one Oregon county are exempt from a mask mandate, over concerns about racial profiling and harassment. Right now Lincoln County, Oregon requires most residents to wear face coverings in public spaces. The county’s health and human services website posted a list of the people who are exempt from that rule. The list includes people with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask, children under the age of 12, and non-white residents if they fear harassment.

