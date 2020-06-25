Best of Snark: Jersey Girls Got Lost, Hotels Re-Opened, Piggies Flipped, Saints Were Canonized, and Crap Selfies Became a Thing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Kicking off a Throwback Thursday when Snooki and the girls from the Jersey Shore stock up on gum before they went hunting for the White House to demand the prez free The Situation from prison.

The hotels tried to clean up their act before re-opening…hope no CSIs will be staying over.

A truck full of pigs flipped over and spilled the piglets…most of those piggies were fine and rounded up…except for a couple that went wee, wee, wee all the way home.

Five new saints were canonized. And Derek knew all of them.

A medical company is searching for crappy selfies….

