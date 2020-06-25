Hot in Hollywood: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scrap Plans for Season 8 and T.I. to Teach College Course
CHARLOTTE, NC– The nine-nine is getting re-written! According to Terry Crews, the shows writers are scrapping their original plans for the shows upcoming eighth season, in response to protests against police brutality. Plus, rapper and producer T.I. is preparing to teach a course on the business of ‘Trap Music’ at an Atlanta area university.