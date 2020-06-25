Impairment Suspected In Fatal East Charlotte Head-On Collision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says one person is dead following a head-on collision in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 5:11 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on Harrisburg Road near Starnes Randall Road.

Investigators determined 30-year-old Tamarkus Brown was speeding in the northbound lane in a 1987 Oldsmobile Toronado, when he crossed the center line and collided with the front left side of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say the Oldsmobile had significant front end damage and the airbags deployed on the Chevrolet.

Brown was not using the vehicles headlights and did not have on a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Police also believe Brown was impaired.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was not speeding and was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Novant Health with minor injuries, police say.

The accident is still under investigation. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the incident, should contact Detective Buckley at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 6 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.