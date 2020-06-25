Last of the Storms; Drying Out for the Weekend

A disturbance crossing the area today is bringing us morning showers and will keep the storm chance in the forecast through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few storms are still possible with the potential for heavy rain and stronger gusts. Patchy fog overnight with sunshine returning to the forecast tomorrow. Highs will reach the low 90s. Dry and hot for the weekend with highs in the low 90s. The Saharan Air Layer will bring hazy views to the region by Saturday evening. Sensitive groups like those suffering from asthma might notice a difference in air quality and should plan to take precautions. Sunsets will likely be most vivid Saturday night with the opportunity for a nice sunrise Sunday morning before the dust clears out late Sunday into Monday. Rain and storm chances return early next week.

Today: Chance Storms. High: 85 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: Patchy Fog. Low: 65 Wind: SW 5 mph

Fri: Sunny. High: 90. High: Calm

Fri PM: Clear. Low: 67 Wind: Calm